Car seat safety: How to make sure your car seat is correctly installed

It’s a hard fact to read, but four out of every five car seats are installed incorrectly, or used wrong -- and car crashes are a leading cause of death for children, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Lisa Delgado, health education specialist with Texas Children’s Hospital, joined “KPRC 2 News Today at 10″ to show us how to properly install a car seat.

Texas law requires all children younger than 8 years old, or shorter than 4 feet 9 inches tall to ride in a safety seat that is appropriate for their size and height. But how do you know what the right seat is?

NHTSA and the Ad Council launched a new series of public service ads (PSAs) that urge parents and caregivers to protect their child’s future at every stage of life, by making sure they secure them in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight. (NHTSA and the Ad Council)

The NHTSA says children:

From birth to 3 years should be in a rear-facing car seat.

From 1 to 7 years should be in a forward-facing car seat

From 4 to 12 years should be in a booster seat

From 8 years on should wear a seatbelt

If you have more questions, you can input your child’s age, height and weight on the NHTSA’s website and they’ll provide a more accurate recommendation.

And how do you know the best car seat to use?

Delgado says the best car safety seat parents can use is one that fits their car, is easy to use and is appropriate for their child’s height and weight. The type of safety seat needed will change as a child grows.

Texas Children’s Center for Childhood Injury Prevention is committed to teaching parents how to correctly use their car seat(s). For additional information, view their car seat safety tip sheet. Click here to view a list of their location inspection stations.

You can also book an appointment for a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician to inspect your car seat installation. During a booking, a technician will check for correct seat use based on your child’s age, height, weight and development. Go here to see locations or book a car seat appointment through Safe Kids Greater Houston, led by Texas Children’s Hospital.