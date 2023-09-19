Suspect accused of fatally shooting man, injuring another during argument in NE Houston arrested

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after another man was shot and killed and another man was hurt in northeast Houston, the Houston Police Department said Tuesday.

Rigo Pena Jr., 27, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 178th State District Court. He is accused of killing 55-year-old Tom Louis and injuring a 57-year-old man.

On Sept. 9, HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of Weaver Road at about 1:40 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive and lying in the front yard. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead by responding Houston Fire Department paramedics, investigators said. A second man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by paramedics to a hospital.

Officers said a preliminary investigation and witness statements indicated that Louis and an unknown suspect got into an argument. When the suspect attempted to pull a gun from his waistband, investigators said both victims struggled with the suspect. At that time, the gun discharged several times and both victims were struck.

The suspect, described only as a man known as “Junior,” fled the scene in a maroon, four-door pickup truck of unknown make or model, HPD said.

Further investigation identified Pena as the suspect in this case. Police said warrants for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were issued for his arrest.

On Monday, Pena turned himself in to officers with the HPD Northeast Crime Suppression Team without incident and he was booked into the Harris County Jail.