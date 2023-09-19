Search underway for missing man last seen in Porter

PORTER, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 44-year-old man who was last seen on Sept. 15, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeron German’s last reported location was in the area of Live Oak Square Drive, in Porter, Texas.

He was wearing a grey shirt, camo shorts, camo baseball hat, and grey shoes.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information on German, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, press option 3 and refer to case #23A275151.