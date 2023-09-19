81º
Search underway for missing man last seen in Porter

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Jeron German (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

PORTER, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 44-year-old man who was last seen on Sept. 15, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeron German’s last reported location was in the area of Live Oak Square Drive, in Porter, Texas.

He was wearing a grey shirt, camo shorts, camo baseball hat, and grey shoes.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information on German, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, press option 3 and refer to case #23A275151.

