Portion of Freeport to be under boil water notice due to water leak repairs

A look at the places still under a boil water notice in Kerr County

FREEPORT, Texas – A portion of Freeport will be under a boil water notice beginning on Tuesday since crews are working to repair a water leak, according to the city of Freeport.

The leak is at West 11th Street. The water was shut off in the 1400 and 1500 block of West 11th Street between Pecan Street and Yaupon Street to repair the leak.

Good Morning. Repairs to a water leak are currently undeway on West 11th street. The contractor was able to isolate... Posted by City of Freeport on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Residents in this area will not have water for a few hours while crews carry out their work. After repairs are finished, this community will be under a boil water notice.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” city officials said.

The water can still be used to shower, to do laundry and wash dishes. People may also buy water bottles to drink and use at home.

The city of Freeport said they will inform residents when the boil water notice has been lifted.

If you have any questions about the repairs, you can call city hall at 979-233-3526.