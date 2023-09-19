Amazon hiring more than 5,100 employees in the Houston area for the holidays

(Reed Saxon, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

HOUSTON – Need a new gig?

Amazon announced Tuesday that it is hiring 250,000 employees throughout the United States in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles and more than 28,000 of those will be in Texas. That number includes more than 5,100 employees who will be hired in Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, and Montgomery counties.

According to a news release, a diverse range of roles— from packing and picking to sorting and shipping — are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour for those roles, and up to $28, depending on the location.

Jobs at Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one.”

Amazon said this year, they added many new benefits, including a new emergency savings program and a financial assistance pilot program. The company said it has created over 800,000 jobs and will hire an additional 250,000 people this holiday season across full-time, part-time and seasonal roles.

To visit an Amazon fulfillment center near you, go to amazontours.com.