Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023: What you need to know

FILE - The Amazon app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Months after Prime Day 2023, Amazon announced another heavily hyped sale—this one dubbed not Prime Day, but Prime Big Deal Days. Whatever you decide to call it, the upcoming mega-sale will offer plenty of products at substantial discounts ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.

“We’re giving our Prime members yet another way to save, with deals on some of the most wanted gifts of the season,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a release. “Members can shop deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys that include some of our most popular items during Prime Big Deal Days. They can also take advantage of other exciting Prime member benefits, like shopping favorite brands beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime and accessing doorbuster deals with Invite-only deals.”

When is Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days begins on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. EST and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Do I need a membership to shop on Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes, the Prime Big Deal Days event is exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member and you’re interested in joining Amazon Prime prior to Prime Big Deal Days event in October, you can register online for a standard membership. Prime’s annual membership fee is $139; the monthly membership fee is $14.99. There are discounted options available for students and those receiving certain types of government assistance. New members get a 30-day free trial.

How to find the best deals?