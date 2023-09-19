91º
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023: What you need to know

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Consumer
FILE - The Amazon app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Matt Slocum, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Months after Prime Day 2023, Amazon announced another heavily hyped sale—this one dubbed not Prime Day, but Prime Big Deal Days. Whatever you decide to call it, the upcoming mega-sale will offer plenty of products at substantial discounts ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.

“We’re giving our Prime members yet another way to save, with deals on some of the most wanted gifts of the season,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a release. “Members can shop deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys that include some of our most popular items during Prime Big Deal Days. They can also take advantage of other exciting Prime member benefits, like shopping favorite brands beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime and accessing doorbuster deals with Invite-only deals.”

When is Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days begins on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. EST and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Do I need a membership to shop on Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes, the Prime Big Deal Days event is exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member and you’re interested in joining Amazon Prime prior to Prime Big Deal Days event in October, you can register online for a standard membership. Prime’s annual membership fee is $139; the monthly membership fee is $14.99. There are discounted options available for students and those receiving certain types of government assistance. New members get a 30-day free trial.

How to find the best deals?

  • Request access now to doorbuster deals. Ahead of the event, Prime members can sign up for invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out. If selected, you will be notified during Prime Big Deal Days with instructions on how to purchase the item.
  • Set deal notifications. Download the Amazon Prime app. There, Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items.
  • Ask Alexa. Get deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items saved to your Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later.

