Texas City High School student found with loaded gun, taken into custody

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A student at Texas City High School was taken into custody Monday after the student was found with a loaded gun on campus, district officials said.

A spokesperson for Texas City Schools Independent District said they received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun. School officials said they worked with deputies and located the student.

According to officials, a loaded gun was found on the student and the student was placed into custody.

Right now, there is no word on the student’s age or grade level.

The student is expected to face disciplinary actions in accordance with the district’s policy.