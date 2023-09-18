Stroke of luck: Pig rescued in Ohio after falling off truck gets adopted

This pig has quite the tale to tell. A stock image of a pig's tail.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio – A little pig was recently adopted in Ohio after she fell off a truck and was rescued by a local trooper.

The pig, adorably named Pearl Pancetta, was probably being driven to a slaughterhouse, WRAL reported.

Instead, an accident led to her being rescued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and she was taken to the Ross County Humane Society.

Her new mom said she is excited to give the piglet a second chance and a new home, according to WRAL.

There are other pigs at Pearl’s new home, and she is going to be separated from them for a few days until they get used to her. Pearl’s new mom also said she’ll probably end up being the alpha pig.

This little pig is very lucky. We all have our destiny, and Pearl’s included having a loving home.