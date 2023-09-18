92º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Russell Brand postpones tour following sexual assault allegations

Brand was accused by multiple women of sexual and emotional abuse in a joint investigation by the Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Doha Madani and Diana Dasrath, NBC News

Tags: Russell Brand
Russell Brand speaks onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) (Lester Cohen, 2020 The Recording Academy)

Russell Brand has postponed his remaining U.K. comedy shows following the publication of multiple sexual abuse allegations against him over the weekend.

Brand was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by four women in a joint investigation by the Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. The comedian turned wellness influencer denied the allegations, saying that all of his relationships have been consensual.

His management announced that it would be suspending the end of his current “Bipolarisation” comedy tour in a statement Monday.

“We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don’t like doing it — but we know you’ll understand,” the statement said.

Read more from NBC News here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.