After 3-year-old rescued following shooting that killed his mom, sketch released of man wanted for questioning

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who they say is wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly double shooting in northwest Houston earlier this month.

The person of interest has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Menefee.

On Sept. 7, Houston police found a man and a woman shot inside a crashed vehicle located in the 2800 block of West Gulf Bank.

Investigators said 34-year-old Sherniqua Banks was found in the driver’s seat and the 41-year-old man was found in the passenger’s seat. Both had multiple gunshot wounds.

Banks was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital. Bank’s 3-year-old son was also found in the backseat of the vehicle but he was not injured.

A witness told investigators that Bank’s vehicle and another vehicle were traveling eastbound on West Gulf Bank Road when the driver of the other vehicle started shooting at Banks. The witness said the shooter hit a curb, which caused a tire blowout. Police found the vehicle nearby matching the damage described by the witness and detained two people. The third suspect fled on foot before the officers arrived.

Anyone with information about Dominique Menefee’s whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.