3-year-old survives double-shooting, leaving 1 dead in NW Houston; Search for shooter underway

HOUSTON – A mother has been pronounced dead after she was reportedly shot in northwest Houston overnight.

According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 2800 block of W. Gulf Bank Road at W. Montgomery and was reported as a drive-by shooting around 2:46 a.m.

Prelim info is an adult female is deceased and an adult male was wounded in the incident.#hounews pic.twitter.com/sFWCHdRJCi — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 7, 2023

Sources said there were three occupants inside of a vehicle, with one of them being a 3-year-old child.

In addition to the woman being killed, police said a man was also shot multiple times in the incident.

The man was said to have been taken to the hospital where he is expected to undergo surgery.

“It appears that the white vehicle shot through the passenger’s side of the car, into this (victim’s) car,” HPD’s J.L. Anderson said. “It looks like the bullet that struck the driver passed through the passenger.”

The child has been placed in the custody of their grandmother.

It is unclear what caused the shooting at this time.

Witnesses said the gunman was driving a white car but did not provide a specific description of the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.