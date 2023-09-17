79º
Burn ban lifted in Montgomery County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The ban on burning of limbs and leaves in unincorporated parts of Montgomery County has been lifted, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire marshal’s office said this means small limbs and leaves gathered on residential property can be burned.

Burning of garbage or man-made materials is still prohibited. According to the fire marshal’s office, in Montgomery County, burning of trash or rubbish is prohibited by state law in or near subdivisions or on less than five acres.

