Man arrested after allegedly striking, injuring EMT supervisor with rock in Spring

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Brandon Washington (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

SPRING, Texas – A man has been arrested after authorities said he assaulted an EMT supervisor with a rock in Spring.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, on Sept. 12, deputies responded to the 4900 block of Treaschwig Road in reference to an assault.

When deputies arrived, an EMT supervisor at the location said that an unknown man struck him with a rock, causing pain and visible injury.

Deputies located the man nearby and he was identified as Brandon Washington. Further investigation revealed that he was out on bond for indecent exposure and assault.

Washington was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with assault to a public servant. His bond was set at $50,000.

