Body found in Buffalo Bayou: What we know so far

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating after the body of an adult was reportedly found in the Buffalo Bayou Friday.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, a patrol officer was in the 100 block of Sabine when he was approached by someone on the jogging path who told him that they saw a body in the bayou.

Central officers and Dive Team are at 100 Sabine. Body of an adult was found in Buffalo Bayou. 202 pic.twitter.com/8zRJ6nHikV — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 15, 2023

Police said the body had decomposed and they don’t know the person’s identity or the circumstances of the person’s death.

A dive team retrieved the body from the bayou and a medical examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine who the person was.

“Just looking at the body, it looks like it’s been in the bayou for several days,” Crowson said.

Investigators have not provided any further details at this time.