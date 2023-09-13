84º
Have you seen Lelani? Statewide Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old girl abducted in Corpus Christi

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Lelani Hernandez (left) and suspect Rene Rodriguez. (Corpus Christi Police Department)

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued as authorities in Corpus Christi are searching for 11-month-old Lelani Hernandez, who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Officials with Corpus Christi PD said Lelani has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve purple onesie.

Officials believe the child is in immediate danger.

2011 White Chevrolet Tahoe (Corpus Christi Police Dept)

Police are looking for 33-year-old Rene Rodriguez. He was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate number TCP-2608.

Rodriguez has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 220 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Corpus Christi PD at 361-886-2798.

