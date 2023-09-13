Have you seen Lelani? Statewide Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old girl abducted in Corpus Christi

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued as authorities in Corpus Christi are searching for 11-month-old Lelani Hernandez, who was last seen Tuesday evening.
Officials with Corpus Christi PD said Lelani has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve purple onesie.
Officials believe the child is in immediate danger.
Police are looking for 33-year-old Rene Rodriguez. He was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate number TCP-2608.
Rodriguez has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 220 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Corpus Christi PD at 361-886-2798.