3 toddlers rescued feet away from busy La Porte road after leaving day care from unlocked door

LA PORTE, Texas – Calls for accountability at a day care center in La Porte where three unsupervised toddlers ended up outside the building at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Trina Stiff was driving down Spencer Highway in La Porte where she passed by High Achievers Learning Center.

“I was on my way to an appointment, traveling to Deer Park,” Stiff said. “The thoughts that came into my head of what could’ve been, were not pretty.”

Stiff says she had to do a double-take because she could hardly believe what she saw.

“I saw a little blonde-headed little boy, very close to the street and I thought ‘Wow his mama is sure letting him get close to the street,’” she said. “And I looked over again and I saw two other little boys. I said ‘oh my gosh there’s no adults.’”

Stiff says she turned her SUV around immediately and drove into the parking lot.

“At that time another guy was pulling up and I grabbed the little boy that was closest to the street,” she said.

She said called out to the man about the other children that were unattended.

“He said ‘yea I got them,’ I said ‘ok.’ So then we went up to the door. Rang the doorbell several times. I pounded on the door so hard I think I hurt my fist,” she said.

Stiff says someone at the day care finally came. La Porte police were also called.

Officers with La Porte PD told KPRC 2 in a statement that the day care worker had lined up the kids to go outside. When the worker unlocked the door before getting water for the kids, three of them got out.

At this time, no charges were filed.

By the time officers arrived at the daycare...all the kids were safe and accounted for.

Charges aside, Stiff says she’s hoping for more vigilance.

“Toddlers. They were all three under 2 (years old). It’s concerning no matter where you are,” Stiff said.

The day care center says they can’t make a comment until they finish up their reporting with state licensing. When asked how long that could take, they couldn’t provide an answer.