PHOTOS: Houston SPCA rescues 16 malnourished dogs from Houston County home

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

16 malnourished dogs were rescued in Houston County (Houston SPCA)

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas – The Houston SPCA and Houston County Sheriff’s Office rescued 16 dogs who were found starving at a Houston County home.

Authorities said their owner allegedly abandoned the dogs two weeks ago and left them with no food.

The owner surrendered the dogs to the custody of Houston SPCA.

All 16 dogs are receiving veterinary care at the Houston SPCA’s animal hospital where they will be transferred to the Foster Family program for healing.

Animal cruelty is a felony in Texas, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

To report animal cruelty, you are urged to call 713.869.7722 or HoustonSPCA.org.

