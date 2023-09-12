Man, 2 women charged in massage parlor prostitution case in Montgomery County

The suspects, 57-year-old Shih Sheng Lin and 45-year-old Tuxiang Zhu and 40-year-old Xiaoyan Yan Shi were charged aggravated promotion of prostitution.

SPRING, Texas – A man and two women were charged following a lengthy investigation into two massage parlors that were reportedly involved in suspicious criminal activity, according the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were identified as business owners, 57-year-old Shih Sheng Lin and 45-year-old Tuxiang Zhu, along with the property manager, 40-year-old Xiaoyan Yan Shi. They were arrested and charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution.

The suspects are being held on a $1,000,000 bond each.

The investigation started in July of 2022 with the help of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Houston Police Department.

Law enforcement reportedly received information on the two parlors, located in the 2000 Block of Rayford Road and 25500 Block of Interstate 45 South in Spring.

After the execution of multiple search warrants, Lin and Zhu were booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and Shi was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Additionally, there were foreign national women found on location being held for the purpose of engaging in sex crimes, commonly associated with human trafficking, according to deputies.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation or these suspects are being asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, press option 3 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and reference case # 22A202588.