Have you seen him? CLEAR Alert issued for missing Houston-area man believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

HOUSTON – A CLEAR Alert was issued for a Houston-area man on Monday after he was last seen on Sept. 8, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

This alert was issued because Alexander Clark, 30, is believed to be in imminent danger or his disappearance is involuntary. He was last seen around 8:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pressler Street in the Texas Medical Center.

Clark has brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 200 pounds and is six feet tall.

He was last spotted wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants. Clark also has “Craig” tattooed on his left forearm and “Debra” tattooed on his right forearm.

Officers did not share additional information about why he disappeared.

If you have seen him or have any information about his case, you should call authorities at 540-658-4400 or Houston police at 832-394-1840.

