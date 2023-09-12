Have you seen him? $5K reward for man accused of sexually abusing child for years

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive who is wanted for sexually abusing a child for years.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive who is wanted for sexually abusing a child for years.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, officers said they received a report of sexual abuse that occurred in the 4500 block of Sherwood Lane.

Police said during the investigation, a child said that the fugitive, identified by police as Archie Lee, sexually abused them from February 2008 to February 2010.

Lee is described by police as a 37-year-old man who is approximately 5′10″-5′11″, 200 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.