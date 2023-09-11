UH holds ceremony to honor 9/11

The University of Houston held a special ceremony on Monday to remember 9/11.

HOUSTON – The University of Houston held a special ceremony on Monday to remember 9/11.

It has been 22 years since the tragedy that killed about 3,000 people after planes crashed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In Houston, students and faculty gathered at the Twin Towers artifact on the south lawn of the student center.

The ceremony included the posting of colors by the Army Color Guard. A wreath was laid by a color guard team leader, and there were several speakers at the event such as Dan Maxwell, the UH Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Army ROTC Commander Comiskey, Air Force Commander Curiel and more.