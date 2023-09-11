Suspects out on bond arrested after crashing into concrete barrier while attempting to flee following bank jugging

ROSENBERG, Texas – Rosenberg authorities said two men who sent them on a brief police chase have been arrested after they were reportedly bank jugging.

According to RPD, a concerned citizen near the 2610 block of Avenue H noticed a vehicle burglary in progress and called 911.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and quickly located the suspects leaving fleeing. They then attempted to make them stop the vehicle to no avail.

The two men reportedly sent police on a brief chase, however, they crashed into a concrete barrier in the road.

What was all the action in the area of Hwy 59 and FM 2218 this afternoon? That was the conclusion of a vehicle pursuit... Posted by Rosenberg Police on Friday, September 8, 2023

The suspects then decided to flee on foot but officers were able to close in on them, ultimately arresting both near Hwy 59 and FM 2218.

Both men were found to have more than $12,000 of stolen money and other belongings inside the vehicle they were driving.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Deric Williams of Houston. The passenger was identified as Landyn Robertson, 25, of Rosenberg.

Additional investigation revealed that both Robertson and Williams were out on bail out of Harris County. Robertson was reportedly out on bail for Aggravated Robbery and Williams was on bail for Capital Murder.

On top of that, they were both wearing ankle monitors at the time of this incident.

“We can say they were so determined to victimize the good citizens of Rosenberg and Fort Bend County because their ankle monitors served as no deterrent,” a post on Rosenberg Police’s Facebook read. “They must like wearing them for the street cred though.”

Williams was taken into custody for the alleged offense of burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention, and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.

Robertson was taken into custody for the alleged offense of burglary of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention.