PHOTO: This guy robbed people at least 12 times in Montgomery County, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – We now have a photo of a man who authorities said is responsible for 12 aggravated robberies in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Gregory Taylor Olds was caught and arrested on Friday. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

According to MCSO, Olds had active warrants in Harris County and was on parole for previous robberies.

Detectives with the MCSO’s Homicide and Violent Crimes Division said they worked over the last two months to identify Olds, secure an arrest warrant, and pinpoint his movements and location.

“Our priority has always been the safety and well-being of our community, and we have worked diligently to bring this dangerous individual to justice,” Sheriff Rand Henderson said. “I want to commend the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement personnel, who have worked tirelessly to solve these cases and ensure the safety of our community.”

The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, comprised of MCSO SWAT members, the Conroe Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the arrest.

Henderson said the department will continue to thoroughly investigate all of the robberies to gather all necessary evidence and ensure a strong prosecution.

“We remain committed to holding this individual accountable for his actions and seeking justice for the victims. We will continue to make our community a safe place for all,” Henderson said.