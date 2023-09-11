Man fatally shot in Sunnyside; victim’s brother detained

A man was shot and killed in the Sunnyside neighborhood Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Grassmere Street near Scott Street at about 1:30 p.m.

An adult male, said to be the victim's brother, has been detained. No other info at this time.#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 11, 2023

Police said a man who has been identified as the victim’s brother was detained.

HPD has not provided any additional details at this time.