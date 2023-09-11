94º
Man fatally shot in Sunnyside; victim’s brother detained

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Deadly Shooting, Shooting, Crime, HPD
HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed in the Sunnyside neighborhood Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Grassmere Street near Scott Street at about 1:30 p.m.

Police said a man who has been identified as the victim’s brother was detained.

HPD has not provided any additional details at this time.

