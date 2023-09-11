Man charged in fatal shooting of woman in Alief, 2 other suspects still at large

A man was arrested and charged on Monday with fatally shooting a woman in the Alief area, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged on Monday with fatally shooting a woman in the Alief area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Jusiayn Johria Jahze Bennett, 19, was charged with the murder of Crystal Soto, 19.

On April 14, police were called to an apartment complex parking lot in the 11500 block of Nobility Drive due to a person down. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the victim was in her vehicle and had several gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said the shooting probably happened the previous day at 7 p.m.

Bennett was later determined to be a suspect.

He is currently at the Fort Bend County Jail for unrelated capital murder charges.

There are two other suspects in Soto’s murder, and they are still at large.

If you have information about the identities of the other two suspects or about the shooting, you should call police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.