HOUSTON – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in northeast Houston on Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

The wreck happened around 6:51 a.m. in the 3400 block of Brewster Street. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital due to heavy bleeding from the head.

The victim and driver were not identified, and the driver left the scene after the crash.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.