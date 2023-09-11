Do you have questions for the Houston mayoral candidates?

Mayor Sylvester Turner will soon reach his term limit, and Houstonians are just a few months away from electing a new leader.

Quite a few people have thrown their hat into the ring for the Nov. 7 election.

By the Aug. 21 filing deadline, 17 candidates had entered the race with one write-in candidate entering later that week to bring the total number of candidates to 18.

KPRC 2, Telemundo Houston, Que Onda Magazine and League of Women Voters of Houston have teamed up to host a debate on Oct. 10.

We want to know which questions you want our panel to ask the candidates.

Please leave your suggested question in the comments section of this article.

MORE: Here are the mayoral candidates for the 2023 Houston election

Do your concerns echo what Houstonians said in a recent survey?

The Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston conducted a representative survey in July.

Likely voters were asked about the priority of policies for Houston’s next mayor. Here are the results.