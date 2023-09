SUGAR LAND, Texas – A person has been flown to an area hospital by helicopter after being hit by a vehicle in Sugar Land Saturday.

According to Sugar Land Public Information Officer Doug Adolph, the call came in at approximately 8:23 p.m.

The person was struck by the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 6 and Settlers Way Blvd.

The person’s condition at this time is not known.

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene and is cooperating.