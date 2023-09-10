Paxton Impeachment trial analysis, African-American history, and help for unhoused citizens ahead on Houston Newsmakers

HOUSTON – In this episode of Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall, the team takes a deep dive into the suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton’s trial, a look at The Green Book on display at the Holocaust Museum Houston, and how a new housing situation is helping unhoused Houstonians.

Mario Diaz, KPRC2 Investigates, Bill King, Political Contributor, Former Kemah Mayor and Houston Mayoral Candidate (KPRC)

Paxton Impeachment Analysis

Week one of the impeachment trial of Ken Paxton produced drama and fireworks as high-profile attorneys squared off in the high-stakes proceedings to determine the fate of the Texas Attorney General. Former Kemah Mayor and Houston Mayoral candidate Bill King is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and says while there have been questions about the ability of a partisan state senate to be impartial in their decision, he says evidence so far is that they can.

“A bunch of Republicans, you know, brought the articles of impeachment and a bunch of Republicans just voted against dismissing the charges said. “Sure, we live in a hyper-partisan environment but it sure seems like they’re willing to cross the partisan line here.”

On Sunday, we’re joined by KPRC 2 Investigates’ Mario Diaz, who has been covering the trial from Austin to discuss what’s happened so far and what we can expect next.

The Green Book, Negro Motorist Handbook (Holocaust Museum Houston-Green Book Exhibit)

The “Green Book”

This “Green Book” and others like it were used by millions of African Americans to navigate the Jim Crow South and is one of the exhibits in “The Negro Motorist Green Book” Exhibit now on display at the Holocaust Museum Houston.

Leslie Wolfenden, Texas Historical Commission, Daniele Rose Dixon, UT-San Antonio African American Studies Lecturer (KPRC)

Experts say African-American History must be embraced

Many of the original locations and buildings mentioned in the Green Book and other Negro motorist guides are still standing, many of them in Texas and several in the Houston region. “Black History is slowly disappearing and we’re not talking about it so my aspect here is to bring this to the forefront and to educate people about Black history,” said Mary Wolfenden, an expert with the Texas Historical Commission. “The importance of what they did in terms of education, civil rights, food, music, social history and things like that.” Daniele Rose Dixon is a UT-San Antonio African American Studies lecturer and says the Green Book exhibit is special. “It’s always surprising to me how many African Americans don’t know about Green Books themselves,” she said. “So I love bringing that perspective to them and helping give a little peek inside their own ancestral history.” The Green Book Exhibit will be on display at the Holocaust Museum until Nov. 26. For hours and admission information check here.

Rendering of the Rosemary's Place apartments due to open next June to house the homeless. (Magnificat Houses, Inc..)

The Rosemary’s Place Apartments for the Homeless to be opened next year

Magnifcat Houses Inc. is a nonprofit that uses 15 homes, primarily in the midtown area, to help and house the homeless. Victor Hay is the Executive Director and says the need remains great.

“We continue to see encampments. We continue to see homeless people on the streets of Houston,” he said. “Especially in the downtown area so it’s real important that agencies like Magnifcat and other homeless agencies in Houston continue to do the work that they do.”

