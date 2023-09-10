89º
1 dead, 4 others injured after van loses control; goes into ditch on Highway 6 in Sugar Land

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Sugar Land are closed due to a crash.

The Sugar Land Police Department said the northbound lanes between U.S. 90 and Imperial Blvd are shut down at this time.

According to Sugar Land Public Information Officer Doug Adolph, a white van was traveling northbound on Highway 6 when the driver lost control and went into a ditch.

Adolph said there were five people inside the van. Three people sustained minor injuries while another was flown to a hospital. One person was dead at the scene.

They ask people to avoid the area if possible as it could take several hours to clear.

Adolph estimates the road will be closed for around three hours.

