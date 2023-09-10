Man wanted after allegedly stealing over $10K worth of handbags from store at Houston Premium Outlets

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are searching for a man they said stole over $10,000 worth of handbags at a store at the Houston Premium Outlets. He also allegedly physically assaulted someone who attempted to stop him.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, on September 8, deputies responded to the Burberry Store at the Houston Premium Outlet Mall located in the 29300 block of the Northwest Freeway in reference to a shoplifter.

When deputies arrived, they were told a man and a woman entered the store and concealed handbags valued at over $10,000 and passed all points of sale without purchasing the bags.

A person attempted to intercept the suspects at their vehicle, but was assaulted by the man before they fled the scene.

Authorities identified the suspect as Wilfred Davis. He is currently wanted for robbery of a business.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call law enforcement.