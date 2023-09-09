82º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Suspect allegedly tries to rob Fiesta store in north Houston, SWAT responds to the scene

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – SWAT team members were on the scene after a suspect allegedly tried to rob a Fiesta store in north Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Authorities said a caller told them an armed suspect was robbing the store in the 11000 block of Airline Drive.

Everyone inside the store was later able to get out.

Police thought the suspect was barricaded inside the store, but officers later obtained surveillance video that showed the suspect leaving the location. The suspect was not arrested.

Police eventually left the scene and conducted a SWAT sweep of the store.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email