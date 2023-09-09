Suspect allegedly tries to rob Fiesta store in north Houston, SWAT responds to the scene

HOUSTON – SWAT team members were on the scene after a suspect allegedly tried to rob a Fiesta store in north Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Authorities said a caller told them an armed suspect was robbing the store in the 11000 block of Airline Drive.

Everyone inside the store was later able to get out.

Police thought the suspect was barricaded inside the store, but officers later obtained surveillance video that showed the suspect leaving the location. The suspect was not arrested.

Police eventually left the scene and conducted a SWAT sweep of the store.