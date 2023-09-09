‘Entire history needs to be checked’: Man who says he was wrongfully pulled over responds to Texas City officer’s firing

A man who said he was wrongfully pulled over responds to the termination of a Texas City police officer.

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A Texas City police officer at the center of a controversial and viral Buc-ee’s traffic stop in April has been terminated following an investigation.

The man who the officer was trying to arrest spoke to KPRC 2 Friday.

Body cam footage showed Christopher Shull being put in the back of Officer Scott Harrell’s police car. Harrell said Shull was cutting through parking spaces and driving too fast.

But Shull said Harrell was abusing his power as a law enforcement officer.

“If this guy was willing to do what he did with me over running over empty spaces in a parking lot, can you imagine what he does to people when he when he has something on them? You know, his entire history needs to be checked. Apparently, they’re not going to do that. But the idea that he’s going to go somewhere else and be a police officer in. I don’t think the public is going to think that’s a good idea,” Shull said.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Harrell’s peace officer license has not yet been revoked, which means he could still be hired by a different department.

