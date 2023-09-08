Water main break leaves 3 Houston ISD schools without water

A water main break has left three schools in the Houston Independent School District without water, a spokesperson for the district said.

According to school officials, three campuses were impacted. They are:

Milby High School

Chavez High School

Deaby Middle School

HISD said students at these schools are safe and the instructional day is continuing normally at this time.

Since the City of Houston has reportedly not been able to provide the district with information about when water will be restored, HISD said bottled drinking water is being provided, portable restrooms are at the campuses and bag lunches will be delivered.

“Additional HISD Facilities and Operations staff are in the schools to monitor and manage issues as they arise,” a statement from the district said.

At this time, HISD does not plan to dismiss these campuses early.

If a parent would like to pick their child up early, the district said they may call or stop by the campus to do so.

