WATCH TONIGHT: Inside the Texans

HOUSTON – There’s a buzz in the air for Houston Texans fans ahead of Sunday’s NFL season opener.

The Texans travel to Baltimore in Week 1 to take on the Ravens Sunday at 12 p.m. It’s their first game under new head coach and former Texans great DeMeco Ryans.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy sat down with Texans CEO Cal McNair and his wife, Hannah, to get their take on the work the organization did in the off-season to prepare for the 2023-24 season. He also spoke with Texans President Greg Grissom and Doug Vosik, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, about the new game day experiences the fans can expect at NRG Stadium.

