Texans rookie QB1 C.J. Stroud on captain status: ‘Huge honor and blessing,’ DeMeco Ryans: ‘The guys respect him’

HOUSTON – One year before the Texans acted on the traits they identified in rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to make him the second overall pick of the draft, the California native earned a leadership position with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

After beating out multiple blue-chip recruits for the starting job and becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist, Stroud was named a team captain by Ohio State coach Ryan Day. Day emphasized in detail the leadership skills in Stroud, nothing that he always displayed a voice beyond calling the plays in the huddle. There was an accountability from Stroud that set him apart.

Now, Stroud, the Texans’ official QB1 preparing for his first NFL regular-season start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, has been named one of four team captains in balloting from his teammates along with Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and safeties Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre.

It wasn’t through happenstance, or automatically because Stroud was named the starting quarterback. It was because he earned the respect of his teammates in the locker room with how he operated on and off the field. That included Stroud taking the initiative to organize offseason workouts in Los Angeles and in Houston.

“Man, it was something that I had as a goal and I think even more importantly, I don’t think it was given to me just because I’m the quarterback,” Stroud said. “I think from day one, I’ve been a vocal leader. I think I’ve led by example as well. I’m taking strides every day, just trying to fix problems when they’re there, trying to help the coaches while being a coach on the field.

“It was a huge honor and a blessing being able to be a rookie and be able to be a captain. I don’t take that lightly and I’m going to do my best to not only be the best person I can be but lead this franchise and this organization and this community like I know I should, and I plan to do such.”

During the preseason, Stroud delivered his first touchdown pass on a throw to wide receiver Nico Collins against the New Orleans Saints. Stroud smoothly placed the football after executing a slick play-action fake to running back Dameon Pierce that froze the Saints’ defense.

For Stroud, it was a heady night of milestones reached. Not only did he throw his first touchdown, the California native also was officially named the starting quarterback by coach DeMeco Ryans following a private conversation. Stroud displayed accuracy, poise and a sound knowledge of the thick playbook designed by offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

All of those qualities and Stroud’s even-keel, positive personality led to this leadership position on the AFC South franchise.

“With C.J. earning the captain status, it says a lot about his teammates and what he’s done over a short period of time of being with these guys,” Ryans said. The guys respect him. The locker room respects him, they look up to him. Even though he’s a young guy, as I told our guys, you can be a leader.

“I don’t care if you’re a young guy. Leadership doesn’t just go to the oldest guy in the room. It’s about, ‘Who is the man that can get others around them to play better? And that’s what C.J. can do, that’s what he provides for our team.”

Stroud ascending to QB1 status was an anticlimactic outcome really since he was drafted in the first round, but especially as he started all three preseason games, exclusively ran the first-team offense ahead of backup Davis Mills in practice and made strides in his overall game He threw no interceptions in the final two preseason games against the Saints and Miami Dolphins after being intercepted in a rough NFL debut against the New England Patriots.

Stroud completed 11 of 18 passes for 89 yards with one touchdown and one interception in three preseason games and a total of eight series.

Although the Texans were the last team in the NFL to officially name their starting quarterback, it wasn’t from a lack of confidence in Stroud. They simply wanted him to earn the job. That competition, whether it was preordained that he would ultimately become the starter, likely helped Stroud in how he’s assimilated to the Texans’ culture and becoming a captain.

It’s been a steady ascension for Stroud since earning Elite 11 status in high school in competition with his friend, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback and top overall pick Bryce Young. Now, Stroud is a fully-fledged NFL starting quarterback. And the 21-year-old doesn’t celebrate his 22nd birthday until Oct. 3, two days after the Texans host the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium.

“You have to remember the dream and remember that you put in a lot of work to get to this place, to these special moments,” Stroud said. “Whatever happens, I worked really hard to get to where I’m at now and I’m excited to just keep going. Right now, my focus is watching film, getting good reps at practice, leading my guys, helping my guys out and doing everything to be a successful offense on Sunday.

“But yeah, I do look back and reminisce and just really appreciate all the people on the journey that it took for me to reach my goals and my dreams. I’m just trying to reach more now, blessed enough to do that.”

How Stroud has performed and run the offense hasn’t come as a surprise to his teammates.

“We kind of expected he would come in, being the No. 1 pick, and come out and perform like that,” said Collins, who has developed chemistry with Stroud as one of his favorite targets in practices and games. “Most definitely, we can’t wait for the season to start. Dropping dimes.”

When Stroud smoothly rolled out on a bootleg and delivered a perfectly placed spiral to wide receiver Noah Brown for a sideline completion and first down against the Dolphins, it signaled more than just another nice play.

The strike from the California native against the Dolphins displayed one of his top qualities as a quarterback: accuracy.

“I thank God in the NFL we have preseason,” Stroud said. “I think that definitely helped me and hopefully knocked out some of those first-game jitters. I know I put in the work, and I will put in the work this week to be confident enough and go out there and play with my swagger and just lead my guys.”

Stroud can make throws other passers aren’t capable of. That’s what sets him apart. And it’s one of the reasons why he was so successful for the Buckeyes as one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football.

That ability to place the football exactly where it has to be is a special trait. And how Stroud did that against the Dolphins on his connection to Brown is a textbook example of making a winning throw. Another sterling example: his completion to Robert Woods for another first down as one of five consecutive completions after a rough start that included a delay of game penalty.

“Does the ball go exactly where he wants it to go? In C.J.’s case, it usually does,” offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. “Something as little as if we’re sitting down on an over route and the ball is at our chest compared to at our facemask, in the NFL, that’s a big difference.

“I would say even the throw he had to Noah on the third down, where he spun out of the pocket in that last game, I thought that was an excellent throw. He kept it low in case there were any traffic issues, the guys showing up and it was still catchable. They were pinpoint throws.”

In college, Stroud went 21-4 in two seasons as the starter as he completed 69.3 percent of his throws for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a 187.2 passer rating.

For the Texans coaching staff, what has stood out about Stroud is how he makes consistently impressive throws. Although he’s still a work in progress, they can see a lot of signs about his ability and skills.

That includes defensive coordinator Matt Burke accounting for Stroud in practice.

These are the finer points about the game of football and playing the quarterback position.

“He’s a very accurate passer, the ball goes where he wants it to go,” Burke said after listening to Slowik discuss Stroud. The nuances just showing up of, ‘Is it placed here versus here? It’s literally the difference between putting the ball on a chest and putting the ball on a shoulder, which sort of leads that runner away from wherever the pressure is coming from.

“Our job on defense is to try to tighten up those windows as much as possible. It’s always frustrating if you feel like you’re executing a call and you’re in good coverage and everyone is tight and that play is still made. He’s done a really good job of making some throws. There’s a couple in practice where you’re just scratching your head like, ‘Man, can’t do much about that.’”

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson likes what he’s seeing from Stroud. Especially his demeanor and reaction to mistakes.

“Absolutely, he’s a super mature kid,” Johnson told KPRC 2 during the preseason. “He has a great foundation. He played a lot of big-time football in college, and it doesn’t seem too big for him.”

How Stroud performed during the final two preseason games marked a major departure from how he struggled in his NFL debut. It also showed why the Texans ultimately named him their official starting quarterback.

“The sky is the limit for him,” running back Dameon Pierce said. “He earned it. He came in to work since Day 1. You kind of knew it. He was a top pick in the draft, so he came in and did his job. He lived up to all the hype. Great kid off the field, even better player on the field. He’s a great leader and I’m excited for him.”

Over the past few years, including this summer, Stroud has gotten advice from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and former NFL quarterback Michael Vick.

All of them had a similar overarching message: Don’t try to imitate anyone else, be authentic.

For Stroud, he has maintained a tight inner circle that includes his mother, Kim Stroud, close friends, agent David Mulugheta, marketing representative Bryan Burney and his teammates.

Stroud also relies heavily on his faith. He’s deeply spiritual and opens his press conferences always by giving thanks to God.

“Just told me to just be myself, and you’ll make mistakes, but at the same time, it’s about that next play, that next drive, that next series, that next game, whatever the next thing is, just stay true to myself, stay true to my routine, stay true to everything that got you here,” Stroud said. “And, of course, adapt that and make it your own, but you don’t have to second-guess yourself making plays or not making plays. Everything will come, and they were just telling me the player you are is enough.

“That’s something I definitely think is huge, because some people get to these moments and try to be something they’re not or try to be Superman.I’m going to trust my teammates, I’m going to trust my coaching, and I’m going to trust myself. That’s what God put in my life, and I’m going to trust God. He wouldn’t put anything on me that I couldn’t handle, so that’s some of the advice I’ve gotten, and I just try to use that every day, man.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.

