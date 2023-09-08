102º
Motorcyclist leads deputies on high-speed chase, runs out of fuel on Beltway 8

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Matt Campbell (Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The driver of a motorcycle was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a chase starting in Montgomery County before running out of fuel in Harris County.

Matt Campbell, 23, of Conroe is charged with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on September 6, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black motorcycle after seeing him violate multiple traffic laws on Highway 59 near FM 1485. The driver of the motorcycle refused to stop and accelerated, triggering a pursuit.

More deputies would join in the chase. The deputy who started the chase faced a setback when one of his tires went flat.

The motorcycle headed north on Highway 59 before making a U-turn at the Roman Forest exit. He then continued southbound into Harris County and the City of Humble, reaching speeds of 130 mph.

The chase ended on Beltway 8 when the motorcycle ran out of fuel. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

“Pursuits are a challenging and dangerous aspect of law enforcement, occurring multiple times a week,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden. “We employ rigorous training and operate under strict guidelines to manage these situations as safely as possible. I am exceptionally proud of our deputies’ professionalism and commitment to the safety of our community.”

