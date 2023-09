MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A forest fire was reported in northwest Montgomery County Friday, the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said.

Officials said the fire is on FM 149 and Forest Service Road 219.

Sky 2 was over the scene on Friday afternoon and saw a helicopter dropping what appeared to be water or fire retardant on the area. White smoke billowed from the area.

There are currently no details on the size of the blaze or the size of it at this time.