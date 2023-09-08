Equine humane society asking for help with fosters after large intake of horses related to Brazoria County cruelty case

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – A non-profit equine welfare organization is asking for help to care for a large number of horses the organization has taken in related to an animal cruelty case in Brazoria County.

The Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society announced on Facebook they had been awarded 55 horses and one donkey from the neglect/cruelty case.

“Taking in 56 animals at once is a huge, and very expensive, undertaking - but it is why we exist. Right now, we estimate that the initial veterinary care for these horses will be over $20,000 - and that is with our veterinarian donating part of her work. And of course, that’s not the only expenses we will incur,” the organization said on Facebook.

The organization said this is the largest case they have ever been involved in. They also explained more about the expenses they are having to deal with right now.

“We have veterinary bills, equipment to purchase (halters, leads, panels for catch pens), hay, feed, mileage. We have some horses who were injured or lame and who require additional medical care. We’re having to hire some professional help to get these horses moved and halter trained. Then there’s the volunteer time - and that’s significant too,” the organization said.

RELATED: Total of 37 cows, 1 horse die on Brazoria County property as investigation continues

The organization explained they don’t charge counties when they help them with a case.

“The animal control budget for most counties is tiny, and I’ve had more than one county tell me that if they had to pay all the bills, they wouldn’t have been able to seize the animals. There’s only so much money in the animal control budget, and there are so many animals needing help,” the organization said. “So, we, Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society, are paying all the bills. Some of these horses may be with us a year or more until we find their forever homes, and we’ll keep on paying their bills and caring for them, because that’s what we do.”

If you would like to help, click here to go to the organizations Paypal link.

The organization is also asking for people to help them by fostering horses. The first step to fostering a horse is the application process.

“Once you are approved to foster, the fostering coordinator, Denise, will contact you and work to help find you a good foster horse. We’ll also add you to our email list. Denise sends out lists of horses needing foster homes, and you can volunteer for any you think might work out,” the organization said. “We pay/reimburse for any pre-approved veterinary care, supplements, and medications. We also reimburse for hoof trimming and for paste de-wormers. We pay a stipend of $120/month for horses and $80/month for ponies, minis, donkeys, small equines to help with hay/grain. The remainder of expenses (hay, grain, shavings, etc.) are tax deductible since we’re a nonprofit.”

The organization said if someone is unfamiliar with rehabilitating a needy horse, they will work with and mentor the person to teach them.

“We’re also working on setting up some online educational opportunities for foster homes as well,” they said.

To fill out a foster application, click here.

RELATED: Nearly 40 cows found dead on Brazoria County property