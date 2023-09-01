90º
Total of 37 cows, 1 horse die on Brazoria County property as investigation continues

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A total of 37 cows and one horse died on a Brazoria County property as an investigation continues into the deaths.

KPRC 2 first told you about the animal deaths and investigation back on August 20 when the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said nearly 40 cows died at the property off County Road 809.

Authorities with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said the remaining 66 cows on the property were sent off to auction.

55 horses and a donkey were also sent to Bluebonnet Horse Rescue.

The owner of the animals had a civil hearing this week. It is not known what the outcome of that hearing was.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but authorities said it is still an active criminal investigation.

According to the Sweeny Fire Chief, firefighters were called to the property on Friday, Aug. 18 around 4 p.m. He said there was no water to be found. Neighbors told KPRC 2 they tried giving the cows water after the cows charged their fences.

