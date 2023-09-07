84º
Suspect found to be in possession of more than 20 stolen credit cards at Buc-ee’s in NW Harris Co.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office have arrested a man who was found to be in possession of more than 20 stolen credit cards Wednesday night.

The arrest took place outside of a Buc-ee’s in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway.

According to deputies, they were called to that location in reference to a suspected shoplifter.

After an investigation, authorities arrested the suspect. He was placed in custody and is now being charged with Tampering with a Government Record and Fraudulent Possession of Credit Information.

More details are expected to be released about this case.

