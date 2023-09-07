Remains of Netflix software engineer found in San Francisco Bay, police say

Remains found in San Francisco Bay last month have been identified as those of a 22-year-old Netflix software engineer who died by suicide, police said Wednesday.
A boater found Yohanes Stefanos Kidane’s remains northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge just after 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 29, according to a news release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Coast Guard recovered the remains, and paramedics pronounced Kidane dead soon after, according to police, who said his identity was initially unknown because the remains “exhibited signs of advanced decomposition, prolonged exposure to the aquatic environment and appreciable depredation.”
