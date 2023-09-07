Remains of Netflix software engineer found in San Francisco Bay, police say

FILE - The Netflix logo is seen on an iPhone in Philadelphia, July 17, 2017. Fans anticipating Netflix's second-ever live event, the reunion of the season 4 cast of "Love Is Blind," were left waiting for upward of 40 minutes Sunday night, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Remains found in San Francisco Bay last month have been identified as those of a 22-year-old Netflix software engineer who died by suicide, police said Wednesday.

A boater found Yohanes Stefanos Kidane’s remains northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge just after 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 29, according to a news release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Coast Guard recovered the remains, and paramedics pronounced Kidane dead soon after, according to police, who said his identity was initially unknown because the remains “exhibited signs of advanced decomposition, prolonged exposure to the aquatic environment and appreciable depredation.”

