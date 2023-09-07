101º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man allegedly stabs his mother to death in Sugar Land, turns himself in to deputies

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Stabbing, Deadly Stabbing, Crime, Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man is in custody after stabbing his mother to death in Sugar Land on Thursday, an official with the City of Sugar Land said.

It happened in the 2000 block of Avana Glen at around 2:29 p.m.

According to investigators, the man, believed to be in his 20s, stabbed his mother multiple times. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators said the man turned himself in at FBCSO. Charges are pending against the suspect.

Officers with the Sugar Land Police Department are also investigating the stabbing. Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email