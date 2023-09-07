Man allegedly stabs his mother to death in Sugar Land, turns himself in to deputies

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man is in custody after stabbing his mother to death in Sugar Land on Thursday, an official with the City of Sugar Land said.

It happened in the 2000 block of Avana Glen at around 2:29 p.m.

According to investigators, the man, believed to be in his 20s, stabbed his mother multiple times. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators said the man turned himself in at FBCSO. Charges are pending against the suspect.

Officers with the Sugar Land Police Department are also investigating the stabbing. Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.