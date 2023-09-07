Get mesmerized at Houston’s Museum of Illusions

Subhi Gharbieh with Museum of Illusions, joined our Sofia Ojeda on KPRC 2 News Today at 10AM to talk about the grand opening in Houston.

The wildly-popular global entertainment destination, Museum of Illusions, is officially open in Houston.

Subhi Gharbieh, Managing Partner of Museum of Illusions, joined our Sofia Ojeda on KPRC 2 News Today at 10 a.m. to share all the details about the experience. Watch their full interview above.

Museum of Illusions invites all Houstonians to become immersed in a world of mind-bending wonders that will leave them mesmerized.

“The museum is designed to take guests on an interactive journey into a world of illusions” said Subhi. “We are eager to come to Bayou City and we look forward to providing a fun and educational experience for all.”

Encompassing 6,000 square feet that features over 60 exhibits, MOI Houston has several multi-faceted installations. Among the “Grand Illusions” – which serve as the concept’s primary attractions – are the Reversed Room, which will transfix visitors with a 180-degree change of perspective; the Tilted Room, where the surface is not quite as level as it initially appears; and the Vortex Tunnel, a pathway that provides a fun and exciting way for visitors to experience a different perception of reality.

Additional perception-altering components spread throughout the exhibit area include the Cloning Table’s confounding take on the concept of replication; and the Beuchet Chair and its spell-binding magical elements.

Museum of Illusions is located at 5060 West Alabama Street near the Galleria. You can find their hours of operation, and more information, on their website.

You can get tickets online here.