Get mesmerized at Houston’s Museum of Illusions

The wildly-popular global entertainment destination, Museum of Illusions, is officially open in Houston.
Museum of Illusions invites all Houstonians to become immersed in a world of mind-bending wonders that will leave them mesmerized.
“The museum is designed to take guests on an interactive journey into a world of illusions” said Subhi. “We are eager to come to Bayou City and we look forward to providing a fun and educational experience for all.”
Encompassing 6,000 square feet that features over 60 exhibits, MOI Houston has several multi-faceted installations. Among the “Grand Illusions” – which serve as the concept’s primary attractions – are the Reversed Room, which will transfix visitors with a 180-degree change of perspective; the Tilted Room, where the surface is not quite as level as it initially appears; and the Vortex Tunnel, a pathway that provides a fun and exciting way for visitors to experience a different perception of reality.
Additional perception-altering components spread throughout the exhibit area include the Cloning Table’s confounding take on the concept of replication; and the Beuchet Chair and its spell-binding magical elements.
Museum of Illusions is located at 5060 West Alabama Street near the Galleria. You can find their hours of operation, and more information, on their website.