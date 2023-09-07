Company behind ‘One Chip Challenge’ pulls product off store shelves following death of teen

The company behind the viral “One Chip Challenge” pulled the plug on the spicy chip following the death of a Massachusetts teen who tried the product.

According to Paqui on their website, an announcement was posted on the top of the homepage, which reads:

“The Paqui One Chip Challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant, or has underlying health conditions. We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves. We are also offering refunds on our single-serve one-chip challenge product. For refunds please call 1-866-528-6848.”

The announcement comes after a 14-year-old from Massachusetts died earlier this month after complications from eating the chip. The teen’s mother told NBC Boston that the chip reportedly left him with a stomach ache, but was rushed to the hospital hours later where he died.

The company said they’re working with retailers to pull the product off the shelves.

Refunds are also being offered to those who currently own the chip. To request a refund, call 1-866-528-6848.