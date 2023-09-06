90º
Massachusetts teen dies after eating spicy chip from viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

A 14-year-old Massachusetts student died last week after complications from eating a chip that’s part of a viral challenge.

The teen’s mother told NBC Boston that she was called by a school nurse, telling her that her son had told them a classmate gave him the chip. This had left him with a bad stomach ache.

Hours later, after he reportedly felt better, he was rushed to the hospital where he later died, NBC Boston reported.

Officials with the teen’s school district wrote in a statement to NBC Boston on Sunday that he’s described as a “rising star.”

The viral ‘One-Chip Challenge’, created by Paqui, is a social media challenge that involves eating what is described as “the spiciest chip in the world,” and then waiting as long as possible before drinking something for relief.

The chip should be kept away from children and can only be consumed by adults, the company said.

According to Paqui’s web page, those who have sensitivity to spicy foods should not consume the chip. Anyone who has difficulty breathing or vomiting is urged to seek medical attention.

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

