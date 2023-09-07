4 arrested, charged in connection with man’s body found on side of Highway 146 feeder road in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a man’s body which was found on the shoulder of the Highway 146 feeder road in Texas City.

According to the Texas City Police Department, at approximately 4:42 p.m. on September 2, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Highway 146 southbound feeder after getting reports of shots being fired and a man’s body being found on the shoulder of the road.

Officers arrived and found the man’s body lying on the west shoulder of the roadway partially in the lane of traffic.

The victim, identified as Juan Alvarez, 40, of La Marque, was transported to HCA Mainland Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case was turned over to Texas City PD for investigation. Detectives were able to identify four suspects and charges have been filed. All four suspects are in custody.

Aaron Rodriguez (Texas City Police Department)

Aaron Rodriguez, 31, is charged with murder and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Tara Alise Rodriguez (Texas City Police Department)

Tara Alise Rodriguez is charged with aggravated kidnapping. She is being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Cassie Lopez (Texas City Police Department)

Cassie Lopez is charged with aggravated kidnapping. She is being held in the Brazoria County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Michael Hernandez (Texas City Police Department)

Michael Hernandez is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Both Lopez and Hernandez will be transferred to the Galveston County Jail at a later date.