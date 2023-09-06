State-appointed HISD board hosts community meetings for families

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District is hosting a series of community meetings so that families can learn more about the district’s vision and voice their opinions to the state-appointed Board of Managers.
HISD started its first year under state control last Monday.
Here is a list of scheduled meetings:
Wednesday, Sept. 6
6 - 7:30 p.m.
Deady MS
2500 Broadway St.
Monday, Sept. 11
6 - 7:30 p.m.
Energy Institute HS
3501 Southmore Blvd.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
6 - 7:30 p.m.
Rodriguez ES
5858 Chimney Rock Rd.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
6 - 7:30 p.m.
Virtual
Friday, Sept. 15
6 - 7:30 p.m.
T. H. Rogers School
5840 San Felipe St.
Saturday, Sept. 16
10 - 11:30 a.m.
Highland Heights ES
865 Paul Quinn St.
Monday, Sept. 18
6 - 7:30 p.m.
Westside HS
14201 Briar Forest Dr.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
6 - 7:30 p.m.
Madison HS
13719 White Heather Dr.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
6 - 7:30 p.m.
Navarro MS
5100 Polk St.