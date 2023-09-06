State-appointed HISD board hosts community meetings for families

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District is hosting a series of community meetings so that families can learn more about the district’s vision and voice their opinions to the state-appointed Board of Managers.

HISD started its first year under state control last Monday.

Here is a list of scheduled meetings:

Wednesday, Sept. 6

6 - 7:30 p.m.

Deady MS

2500 Broadway St.

Monday, Sept. 11

6 - 7:30 p.m.

Energy Institute HS

3501 Southmore Blvd.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

6 - 7:30 p.m.

Rodriguez ES

5858 Chimney Rock Rd.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

6 - 7:30 p.m.

Virtual

Friday, Sept. 15

6 - 7:30 p.m.

T. H. Rogers School

5840 San Felipe St.

Saturday, Sept. 16

10 - 11:30 a.m.

Highland Heights ES

865 Paul Quinn St.

Monday, Sept. 18

6 - 7:30 p.m.

Westside HS

14201 Briar Forest Dr.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

6 - 7:30 p.m.

Madison HS

13719 White Heather Dr.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

6 - 7:30 p.m.

Navarro MS

5100 Polk St.