November election: These are the issues Houstonians think the mayor should prioritize

HOUSTON – Election Day is coming up soon in November, and voters will be able to choose Houston’s mayor.

A recent study revealed what issues Houstonians want the next mayor to address the most.

The research was conducted by Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research and the Houston Landing news publication. Experts obtained the information from surveying 2,000 residents.

The following issues were mentioned: reducing crime, enhancing infrastructure, and making housing more affordable for the community.

81% of people surveyed want to see the new mayor focus on reducing crime, 73% want to see repairs and changes made to infrastructure, and 73% want to see efforts to make housing more affordable. 69% of Houstonians surveyed want to make sure there aren’t financial cuts to programs for children and seniors, and 63% want to maintain local taxes down.

Regarding crime, 70% of young adults mentioned it was “very important” for the next mayor to tackle crime. 84% of adults between 20 and 54 years old said this in comparison to 87% of adults 55 and older.

About 90% of Houstonians categorized the condition of the roads in their communities as failing. 81% of people also said they were concerned with traffic congestion. Additionally, 87% of people were very concerned about the price of housing and 46% were not concerned.

“Regardless of who wins the election, the next mayor must govern with all Houstonians in mind, understanding the context and circumstances forming the foundation of the community’s mandates, and by doing so, lead all of Houston into a better tomorrow,” the study said.

