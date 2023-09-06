Galveston police seeking witnesses to house party shooting that left 2 dead

Two people died and several others were injured in a shooting at a Galveston party on Sunday, the Galveston Police Department said.

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department said they are working to identify dozens of people that may have been witnesses to the Labor Day weekend shooting at a house party on the west end of the island that left two dead.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mendocino Drive on the island’s west end early Sunday. Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:20 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found two men, identified as Jourdan Concepcion, 20, of Angleton, and Brian Darden, 21, of Lake Jackson, dead. Several others were also injured by the gunfire.

Those with information to report concerning the case are encouraged to contact detectives at 409-765-3628. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477 or at their website.