100º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Galveston police seeking witnesses to house party shooting that left 2 dead

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, house party, Galveston, Mendocino Drive, crime
Two people died and several others were injured in a shooting at a Galveston party on Sunday, the Galveston Police Department said. (i45 NOW)

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department said they are working to identify dozens of people that may have been witnesses to the Labor Day weekend shooting at a house party on the west end of the island that left two dead.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mendocino Drive on the island’s west end early Sunday. Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:20 a.m.

RELATED: Second victim identified in deadly Galveston party shooting

When they arrived, officers found two men, identified as Jourdan Concepcion, 20, of Angleton, and Brian Darden, 21, of Lake Jackson, dead. Several others were also injured by the gunfire.

Those with information to report concerning the case are encouraged to contact detectives at 409-765-3628. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477 or at their website.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email